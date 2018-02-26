Another Gorgeous Day Tuesday

The work week started on a beautiful note Monday with bright sunshine and balmy afternoon temperatures. Tuesday will look identical and temperatures are expected to climb even higher. Afternoon readings in the mid 50s are a really bargain at this time of the year!

Another mild day is in store for Wednesday but clouds will thicken up early in the day. Showers will be found at times during the afternoon hours. A steadier rain is likely on Thursday.

Colder, more seasonable air is set to arrive Friday. Snow showers and gusty winds will accompany the chill but the precipitation will not be around for long. A generally sunny weekend is on tap with mild temperatures returning by Sunday.