Austintown Police Chief issues letter following lockdown frenzy

Two people were charged in court Monday afternoon after showing up at a school lockdown in Austintown on Friday.

On Monday Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier released a letter to the community saying, "mistakes were made and mistakes will always be made, that is the flaw of being human."

Chief Gavalier expressed in the letter the need to learn from those mistakes and improve the process.

According to a police report, school officials found a handwritten note inside the desk of a fourth-grade classroom.

The note was titled "to kill club" and listed four first names. A picture of a handgun was drawn on the note with the words "must die".

A "one call" was sent out to parents of students.

While police were at the school discussing the first note, a second note was found in a desk in a third-grade classroom.

The police report did not disclose the nature of the second note.

That's when officials put a "soft lockdown" in place at AIS, meaning teachers would stay in class with students and no one would be allowed in the hallways.

According to Gavalier's letter, the soft lockdown allowed for the "continuous monitoring of the students by the teachers without instilling any unwanted and unnecessary fear into the children while the investigation process was just beginning."

Gavalier continues to say, "Unfortunately, this lockdown procedure was disseminated to the local news media which prompted an extraordinary amount of phone calls to AIS".

As more police arrived, another "one call" was sent to parents which school officials was meant to explain why students were not being released.

According to police, parents began arriving at the school in droves and the phones were constantly ringing with calls from parents wanting to know what was going on.

Police say that's when 36-year-old Frank Catello entered the school's front foyer and screamed, "I want my daughter. I want to know what is going on right now."

As other people arriving in the foyer, police said the decision was made to lift the lockdown so some students could be released to their parents.

The report says Catello continued demanding to know what was going on and was stamping his feet, at one point turning to the crowd of parents telling them that the officer didn't care about his daughter's safety "just like the officer in Florida".

The comment was in apparent reference to reports that the deputy who was on duty at the Florida high school where 17 people were massacred stayed outside the building for about four minutes without going in.

The officer at Austintown Intermediate School says he told Catello that his daughter was safe and would be reunited with him shortly.

Police say they arrested Catello after he allegedly tried to incite the group of parents into "further concern and terror".

The chief says in his letter that the police department and the school district "do not disagree with a parent wanting to know what was occurring in the school building housing their children."

Gavalier says no children were ever in immediate danger and an investigation had just begun.

Chief Gavalier pointed to the fact that officers put their lives at risk to protect the students of Austintown Schools.

"When this incident began to unfold and an incident occurred at AIS, additional officers not assigned to the campus immediately responded," said Chief Gavalier. "Unfortunately one officer was personally struck by a motor vehicle and sustained serious injury. Another officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident attempting to negotiate his way onto the campus to render assistance."

Chief Gavalier says the officer that was struck has been released from the hospital.

Chief Gavalier said there are plans in place to undergo a more extensive active-shooter training session this March.