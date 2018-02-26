Giant Eagle program allows customers to donate to those in need

From now until March 31, Giant Eagle is offering two different ways customers can donate to those in need.

In support of Harvest for Hunger, store officials say customers can tear off a 1, 5 or 10 dollar coupon at the register at select Giant Eagle stores. The donation is added to the customer's grocery bill.

There are also designated bins at the front of the store where customers can donate non-perishable food items.

The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks in Ohio, including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

"Giant Eagle stores in our community set a record last year, raising more than $118,000 through Check Out Hunger coupons. Giant Eagle's efforts enabled the Food Bank to provide more than 590,000 meals last year. We simply could not do what we do without the support of great friends like Giant Eagle," said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Officials say all of the funds raised in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties will remain in our community.