Lordstown parents weigh-in on school safety

Nearly three weeks after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, security remains a top priority for school districts across the country and right here at home.

One district in Trumbull County doesn't want the conversation on school safety to fall off, so Monday parents in Lordstown were invited to an open dialogue, where they could make suggestions of their own.

High School Principal James Vivo said it's been 19 years since the shooting at Columbine High School and "we have done nothing, we still allow our kids to come to school and get killed."

School officials told parents that since the shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff, they are now doing daily backpack checks for high school students.

One parent suggested random locker searches. Others liked the idea of using clear, plastic backpacks.

There was also talk of metal detectors, a second resource officer and a film that makes glass less likely to shatter.

But, some of those added protections are costly. The superintendent mentioned the possibility of a safety levy, noting that they have the second lowest taxes in the county.

"We really as a board and the superintendent are very reluctant to put levies on but this might be the one reason why we want to do this." said Superintendent Terry Armstrong. "You can not use it for other things, we can't take the money in and start using it for something else, it has to be used for school safety."

One person in the crowd asked if the school could consider using retired veterans as volunteers to help watch over the students.

The superintendent said he would look into the legality of having help like that the following day.

There was also talk about teachers and staff having a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

That's a decision that would be up to the school board.

School leaders said, if approved, the general public likely wouldn't know who exactly in the school is carrying a concealed weapon.

