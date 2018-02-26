Youngstown Police investigate third business robbery in two days

A national newspaper is giving attention to a man suspected of stealing cash from automated money dispensers in as many as five states, including Boardman, Ohio.More >>
A craft store that is moving down the street in Boardman is looking to add 45 new employees.More >>
Three Youngstown businesses have been the target of robberies over the past two nights.More >>
As Black History month draws to a close, the F.O.C.U.S. Building hosted an event that looked at ways the African American Community can continue to move forward.More >>
There was also talk of metal detectors, a second resource officer, and a film that makes glass less likely to shatter. But, some of those added protections are costly. The superintendent mentioned the possibility of a safety levy, noting that they have the second lowest taxes in the county.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
