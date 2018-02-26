Youngstown Police investigate third business robbery in two days - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police investigate third business robbery in two days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Three Youngstown businesses have been the target of robberies over the past two nights.

The latest happened just before 9 pm Monday at the CVS at 311 Park Avenue.

According to a police report, a man whose face was partially covered by a mask ordered the cashier to hand over cash.

The suspect told her he had a gun, although she told police she didn't see a weapon.

The man left the store with about $300.

Since the CVS is just a couple blocks from campus, Youngstown State University sent out a text alert to students and staff alerting them to the crime.

Two East Side businesses were robbed on Sunday night.

Suspects with similar descriptions held up the Dollar General on Oak Street and the Walgreen's on McCartney Road.

In both cases, the cashier did not actually see a weapon.

