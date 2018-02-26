Youngstown Police investigating robbery at CVS

Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at CVS Monday night.

The robbery took place at the CVS on Park Avenue around 9 p.m.

Youngstown State University sent out an alert to students on campus.

The Penguin Alert states the suspect is a black male, approximately 6'2", wearing black pants, a black coat and a red baseball hat.

Officials say it is unknown if the suspect had a weapon.

If you have any information, please contact the department at (330)742-8929.