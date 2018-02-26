Community holding rally to keep Italian-American festival in Warren

Members of the Warren community are coming together on Tuesday to show support in keeping the Italian-American festival downtown.

Officials say everyone is welcome to attend the public rally in support of the annual festival.

The rally will be held on Tuesday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square Gazebo in Downtown Warren.

On March 1, members of the Italian-American Festival committee are voting on where the festival will be located this year.

The festival is still scheduled for August 9- 12 on Courthouse square.

The Italian-American festival is a four-day festival jam-packed with food, heritage displays, and cultural exhibits. The festival has live music and entertainment, a bocce tournament, pasta sauce and wine-tasting competitions.

The event is family-oriented with games, festival rides, and fireworks on Sunday.