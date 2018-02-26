Warren community looks at ways to keep progress moving forward

As Black History month draws to a close, the F.O.C.U.S. Building hosted an event that looked at ways the African American Community can continue to move forward.More >>
There was also talk of metal detectors, a second resource officer, and a film that makes glass less likely to shatter. But, some of those added protections are costly. The superintendent mentioned the possibility of a safety levy, noting that they have the second lowest taxes in the county.
Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at CVS Monday night.
Members of the Warren community are coming together on Tuesday to show support in keeping the Italian-American festival downtown.
Two people were charged in court Monday afternoon after showing up at a school lockdown in Austintown on Friday.
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.
