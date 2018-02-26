Warren community looks at ways to keep progress moving forward - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren community looks at ways to keep progress moving forward

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

As Black History month draws to a close, the  F.O.C.U.S.  Building hosted an event that looked at ways the African American Community can continue to move forward.

Speakers that represented different aspects of Trumbull County voiced their insights on the community.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Julius Bailey, a professor at Wittenberg University and author, gave his insight.

He highlighted ways of progress, but also spoke about how prevalent racism has made progress difficult for many.

"You know you can't love anyone else until you love yourself, right?" said Bailey. "This idea of self hatred..and the lack of self love that many share is something that thwarts the ability to build relationships and foster a strong community."

Todd Johnson, the organizer of the event, believes that much of that self love and pride maybe found in by taking a look back at the roots of African American culture.

"Our story did not start with slavery, our story did not start with struggle and civil rights", said Johnson. "It goes back far beyond that to our ancestors, and there are so many principles and so many lessons that we can learn if we look back, so we can move forward."

He says that looking to the older generation can give insight as to how to overcome current obstacles.

"Our parents tell us about when things were really bustling and jumping, when GM opened", said Johnson. "We don't have that story, we have a different story and we are trying to reset the story, turn a new chapter and it starts with us, but it also starts with the older generation to tell us the story, to inspire us, to teach us what they did in hard times so that we can re-implement those things in these times."

To help with progress here in the Mahoning Valley, the Focus Building in Warren Ohio is holding classes to assist with finding employment and will hold more Town Hall meetings to let the community voice their concerns. 

More information about the focus building can be found their Facebook page or through email at info-focusbuilding.com.

