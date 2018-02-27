Hiring event today for Boardman's Joann Fabrics

The event is being held at OhioMeansJobs office

A craft store that is moving down the street in Boardman is looking to add 45 new employees.

Joann Fabrics is holding a hiring event today from 9 am until 3 pm at OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County, 141 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Boardman.

The company says full and part-time jobs are available for customer service representatives and stock workers.

Applicants should bring their resume.

The store is moving from its long-time location across from the Southern Park Mall on Market Street to the former HHGregg store in the Shops at Boardman Park.