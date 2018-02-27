Suspect in Boardman car wash theft gets national attention

A national newspaper is giving attention to a man suspected of stealing cash from automated money dispensers in as many as five states, including Boardman, Ohio.

21 News reported last week that police in Mooresville, Indiana believe a theft in late January may have been committed by a man wanted for stealing more than $1 thousand from car washes in the Valley.

Back in October, Boardman police released surveillance pictures of a man using the money on a fishing line to take money from a South Avenue car wash.

Similar thefts also occurred on Youngstown Poland Road.

USA Today posted an online story on Monday about Indiana police investigating the possibility that the same suspect broke into automated money machines at two car washes there.

The man was able to drive away with several hundred dollars in change, according to Mooresville Police.