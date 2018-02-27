Warren firefighter injured on duty

A firefighter was injured while working to put out a house fire in Warren early Tuesday.

The department was called out to a home on the 2100 block of Vernon Avenue NW before 7 am when someone saw smoke coming from the second floor.

Investigators say they are still trying to find out what caused the fire to break out at the home which was under renovation.

According to fire officials, one firefighter was injured when he fell.

The firefighter, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital. Authorities say his injuries are not serious.

Damages from the fire are still being added up.