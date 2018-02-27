Sunny, Beautiful & Mild!

Today is another sunny and beautiful day with the mercury rising into the mid 50s! Wednesday will be another mild day with highs in the 50s but plan for more clouds tomorrow and some showers scattered in the afternoon and evening. Thursday will be a wet day with plenty of rain before changing over to snow overnight into Friday. Friday will also bring a blast of cold air in the 30s with a few snow showers through the day. Expect little to no accumulation.

The weekend will be brighter with the mercury rising back to the 40s. We'll stay sunny and dry through early next week.