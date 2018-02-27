Dog license fees to double on Thursday

Procrastination could cost you some cash if you've been putting off buying a new license for your dog in Ohio.

Dog wardens are reminding pet owners that under Ohio Law, the cost of a dog license will double on Thursday.

Officials from the dog pound say they will begin canvassing Mahoning County on April 15th, making sure dog owners are in compliance.

All dogs 3 months of age and older must be licensed by February 28. Dogs acquired after February 28 must be licensed immediately to avoid penalties.

To get a new license, your dog must have a current rabies vaccination.

The license will identify you as the owner should the dog be lost.

If the dog is impounded by the Dog Warden's office and is wearing its tag, you will be notified.

Dogs not wearing their current license tags are held for only 3 days.

2018 Mahoning County dog license fees: 1-year tag for dog license renewal fee, December 1st – January 31st (Extended to Feb 28th) $20.00 1-year tag for dogs licensed at 3 months of age or younger $20.00 1-year tag dogs licensed within 30 days of acquisition or moving from another state $20.00 1-year tag for dog license fee includes late penalty $40.00 1-year tag for dogs licensed after Feb 28th that are 4 months of age or older and not licensed within 30 days of acquisition $40.00 1-year tag for license renewed after Feb 28th $40.00 3-year tag for dog license $60.00 Permanent tag for dog license (10-year or life of the dog) $200.00 Pro-rated fee: a dog becoming 3 months of age AFTER July 1st, or purchased outside Ohio after July 1st, shall register the dog within 90 days of becoming 3 months or within 90 days of the date of acquisition $10.00 Transfer current license to new owner, (form available at Dog Warden's office) $5.00 Duplicate license fee $5.00 Kennel license fee applied for by January 31st (Extended to Feb 28th). covers any dog owned in good faith by the licensee (five tags issued, additional tags $1 each) $100.00 Kennel license fee after January 31st (Extended to Feb 28th). (includes late penalty) $200.00

Costs in Trumbull County:

License:

Before February 28 - 1 year tag $18.00 Before February 28 - 3 year tag $54.00 Before February 28 - Lifetime tag $180.00 After February 28 - renewal $36.00 After July 1 (if not previously registered) $9.00

Kennel License:

For the first 5 licenses $90 Each additional license $1

New Dogs:

Before July 1 $18.00 After July 1 $9.00

Trumbull County dog licenses may be purchased online by following this link.

Information about obtaining a dog license in Columbiana County may be found here

Where to purchase in Mahoning County

Dog Warden's Office or Auditors Office, Mahoning County Court House

Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Other purchase locations in Mahoning County may be seen here