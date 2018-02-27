Legislators propose $4 million to turn vacant jail into YSU innovation center

A Niles man who police say starved his two dogs has been convicted of reduced charges and now awaits sentencing.More >>
Police have charged a Howland woman who told 21 News and other news agencies that “Howland Middle School is in immediate danger for a school shooting”.More >>
A $20 million project to turn the vacant, former misdemeanant jail into an innovation center at Youngstown State University could be getting a boost from state legislators.More >>
As schools across the Valley have been reporting threats in recent days, the Liberty Local School District announced on Tuesday that it will hire an officer for campus security.More >>
Procrastination could cost you some cash if you've been putting off buying a new license for your dog in Ohio.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
