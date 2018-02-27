Niles man awaits sentencing for starving dogs

One of the dogs died

A Niles man who police say starved his two dogs has been convicted of reduced charges and now awaits sentencing.

John Patterson, 31, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to attempted cruelty to companion animals.

Patterson was charged after Niles Police say they found two dogs without food and water at his Cedar Drive home last May.

One dog was dead and the other was in an advanced stage of starvation.

A grand jury indicted Patterson in November on two counts of violating Ohio's law concerning companion animals.

Court officials tell 21 News that a pre-sentencing report must be completed in the next few weeks before Judge Logan passes sentence.