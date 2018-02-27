Fourth suspect in Austintown invasion arrives in court, surrenders to deputies

The fourth suspect in an armed home invasion in Austintown has turned himself into authorities.

21-year-old Luis Claudio was the fourth suspect wanted in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Claudio, as well as three other suspects- 24-year-old Michael Doepker, 21-year-old Noah Matheney, and 21-year-old Mark Hernandez- were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning on a 20 count indictment.

According to attorneys, Claudio discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest and arrived at the courtroom, expressing his wish to turn himself in.

A Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted the quartet last week on 20 charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and impersonating peace officers.

Seven people inside the North Beverly Street home received the startling early morning wake-up call. They say three men armed with assault weapons kicked-in the door at 4:00 am.

According to the victims, the gunmen were wearing all black, had ski masks covering their faces and identified themselves as Drug Enforcement Agents.

One victim who only wanted to be identified as Brendan told 21 News, "Immediately someone told me to get on the ground, and that's when I just complied because I thought it was the police, because that's how they were identifying themselves and that's when I saw they had the guns and everything."

But it soon became clear that the men were not law enforcement officers.

"I didn't have any money here and I kept telling them that and that's when they got irritated and they hit me in the head with the gun because they thought I was lying to them," Brendan said.

The suspects allegedly demanded money, jewelry, and the keys to the victim's cars.

The quartet all entered pleas of not guilty and are scheduled to be back in court on March 6th for a pretrial hearing.