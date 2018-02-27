Rep. Ryan tries to sway Delta after NRA tax-break threats - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rep. Ryan tries to sway Delta after NRA tax-break threats

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
A Valley Congressman is attempting to woo a major airline provider to the Buckeye State after they received backlash for a decision to sever ties with the National Rifle Association. 

CNN reported on Monday that the current Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, Republican Casey Cagle, threatened to punish Delta through tax legislation.

The backlash followed a Saturday announcement by Delta that it would end discounted rate for members of the NRA. Several Georgian members of the GOP threatened to kill a bill that would excuse Delta from a state tax on jet fuel. 

However, on Tuesday Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan reached out to Delta, attempting to woo them to Ohio.  

Ryan said that "Northeast Ohio's quality of life, robust infrastructure, and strong communities would make it a perfect lay for Delta to lay down roots."

"Any state would be lucky to call itself the home of Delta headquarters and your 5,700 employees. Continually recognized as one of the world's most admired companies for your dedication to your customers and employees, Delta would be a valuable asset to any region.  In Northeast Ohio, we understand the importance of integrity, hard work, and earning your reputation. That is why I urge you to consider Northeast Ohio—a leader in aeronautics, advanced manufacturing, and technical innovation—for your corporate headquarters. Given the lack of support from Georgia lawmakers, I encourage you to explore our region—one that better reflects your corporate character," wrote Rep. Ryan.

Ed Bastian
Chief Executive Officer
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
P.O. Box 20706
Atlanta, GA 30320-6001

Dear Mr. Bastian:

I applaud Delta Air Line's recent decision to end its contract for discounted fares with the National Rifle Association (NRA). This decision, given Delta's influence within corporate America and with the American people, has set an important precedent in the ongoing national debate over gun safety reform.

As the country continues to grieve and reflect on the tragedy that took place in Parkland, Florida, I am encouraged by the leadership shown by Delta and other companies that have since ended their relationship with the NRA. No company should be punished or threatened for taking a principled stand in the name of corporate social responsibility, which is why I am disappointed in the criticism Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle directed at Delta in recent days. It was unmerited and entirely inappropriate.

Any state would be lucky to call itself the home of Delta headquarters and your 5,700 employees. Continually recognized as one of the world's most admired companies for your dedication to your customers and employees, Delta would be a valuable asset to any region.  In Northeast Ohio, we understand the importance of integrity, hard work, and earning your reputation. That is why I urge you to consider Northeast Ohio—a leader in aeronautics, advanced manufacturing, and technical innovation—for your corporate headquarters. Given the lack of support from Georgia lawmakers, I encourage you to explore our region—one that better reflects your corporate character.

Northeast Ohio would be proud to have Delta Air Lines headquartered in our region and support the work of a company willing to stand firm by its beliefs. Thank you for your leadership, and I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Tim Ryan
Member of Congress
 

