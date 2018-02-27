Rep. Ryan tries to sway Delta after NRA tax-break threats

A Valley Congressman is attempting to woo a major airline provider to the Buckeye State after they received backlash for a decision to sever ties with the National Rifle Association.

CNN reported on Monday that the current Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, Republican Casey Cagle, threatened to punish Delta through tax legislation.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

The backlash followed a Saturday announcement by Delta that it would end discounted rate for members of the NRA. Several Georgian members of the GOP threatened to kill a bill that would excuse Delta from a state tax on jet fuel.

However, on Tuesday Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan reached out to Delta, attempting to woo them to Ohio.

Ryan said that "Northeast Ohio's quality of life, robust infrastructure, and strong communities would make it a perfect lay for Delta to lay down roots."

"Any state would be lucky to call itself the home of Delta headquarters and your 5,700 employees. Continually recognized as one of the world's most admired companies for your dedication to your customers and employees, Delta would be a valuable asset to any region. In Northeast Ohio, we understand the importance of integrity, hard work, and earning your reputation. That is why I urge you to consider Northeast Ohio—a leader in aeronautics, advanced manufacturing, and technical innovation—for your corporate headquarters. Given the lack of support from Georgia lawmakers, I encourage you to explore our region—one that better reflects your corporate character," wrote Rep. Ryan.

The full text of Ryan's letter can be found here: