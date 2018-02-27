Warren Italians want festival to stay put - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Italians want festival to stay put

By Matt Stone, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

The Cafaro Company plans to pitch the idea of moving the annual Warren Italian-American Festival to the Eastwood Mall complex this summer.

Each August, Courthouse Square is home to an event that celebrates Italian food, music and culture.

On Tuesday, many people who take part in that festival held a rally asking the festival committee members to make sure it stays in Warren.

Tom Angelo says festival founder, Lou Metter started it here in 1985 for a reason.  "Warren had gone through a difficult time, lost a lot of businesses and people lost their jobs. Lou wanted to remind people of the diversity and strength warren has," said Angelo.

Carol Gordon was the festival director for 16 years.

21 News asked, "Did you ever envision this not being in Warren?" 

"No! When we spoke to Lou and gave him a grant we felt it was an Italian festival for Warren. We brought many motor coaches from out of town especially from the Pittsburgh area. Warren is the festival city. That's what it is. It belongs in Warren," said Gordon.

The festival founder's grandson is on the committee. He says he will vote NO. 

"It's a bright spot in the community in August. Also to keep my grandfather's legacy alive. (What would he think of this going outside Warren?) I think he'd roll over in his grave right now," said Corey Hovance.

Cafaro Company spokesman, Joe Bell tells 21 News it was the Italian American Festival committee that actually approached the company to find ways to accommodate the festival.  Bell says they would offer an area near Eastwood Field that offers plenty of space, security and parking.

Members of the Italian-American Festival committee will meet with the Cafaro company at their Mall area offices on March 1st where they are expected to make a final decision on the matter.

