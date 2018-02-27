13-year-old says her mother is a recovering addict now saving lives

Poland Middle School held a joint Skype session with a school in India on Tuesday.More >>
A Valley Congressman is attempting to woo a major airline provider to the Buckeye State after they received backlash for a decision to sever ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
The fourth suspect in an armed home invasion in Austintown has turned himself into authorities.More >>
A Niles man who police say starved his two dogs has been convicted of reduced charges and now awaits sentencing.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
