Campbell thanks Land Bank for help in removing blight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campbell thanks Land Bank for help in removing blight

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

The city of Campbell is thanking the Mahoning County Land Bank for it's help in tackling the problem of vacant houses and abandoned properties. 

Demolitions have become a common sight in Campbell. City council decided it needed to do something about the nearly 400 vacant properties in the city and it turned to the Mahoning County Land Bank for help.

"We didn't come in and make the decision, they made the decision, they defined the area in which we should work and they ranked all of the properties from the worst of the worst," said Debora Flora, Executive Director of the Land Bank.

Nearly a hundred houses have been removed, including 17 just this month. In many cases the empty lots become green space. 

"The demolition brings people relief.  The greening can bring people joy. So this spring and summer we are going to be doing some different greening techniques and I think it's really going to redefine those streets," Flora said.

The county treasurer says removing vacant, unsafe properties is a win-win situation. "The those properties can go back on the active tax role as productive properties," Treasurer Dan Yemma said.

The land bank bears the cost of the projects and receives reimbursement from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. In the long run it helps Campbell achieve it's ultimate goal. "This is a great way to leverage the resources that became available into something greater," said Flora.

"With it's tight budget the city says none of this would have been possible without the cooperation of the land bank. "With our budget constraints we never could have done this. It's been a blessing for the city to be able to have that type of resource to come in and help us with this program," Campbell Law Director, Brian Macala said. 

Flora says the majority of it's resources are still spent in the city of Youngstown, which is ground zero for vacant houses. 

 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms