Rain Returns And Then Winter Does Too

After a gorgeous start to the work week, clouds and raindrops will be found in much of the region Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be spotty in nature on Wednesday and the highest risk for wet weather may be north of I-80. Everyone will pick up precipitation on Thursday, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Spotty showers won't add up to much Wednesday but steadier rain is likely Thursday. The rain will change to wet snow Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/CFIYiBaFPj — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) February 27, 2018

Colder air will wrap into the Valley late Thursday, changing the rain to wet snow by the evening. Snow may accumulate Thursday night into Friday morning, especially on non-paved surfaces. Friday will be a blustery and colder day with temperatures staying in the 30s.

The weekend forecast is a dry one and there is likely to be a good deal of sunshine.