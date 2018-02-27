New Castle teens charged as adults in double murder case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle teens charged as adults in double murder case

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

New Castle police have filed charges against two teenagers in connection with a double homicide this weekend. 

According to police, 19-year-old Cameron Martwinski and 19-year-old Justin Luca were shot to death at a home on Franklin Avenue on Sunday. 

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after hearing gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. 

New Castle Police said that they determined Luca and Martwinski were shot with a .380 caliber and a 9mm caliber gun. 

Police say the following day officers went to a home on Gretchen Avenue, where they found a .380 and 9mm in the room of 17-year-old Caden Popovich. 

According to police, the shell casings at the scene also matched the ammunition found in Popovich's room. Officers say one of the weapons has also been reported stolen to the NCPD.

Officials say a second 17-year-old, Donovan Miller was brought to the police station once his parents learned about the search warrant. 

Popovich faces charges of criminal homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, receiving stolen property, and carrying firearms without a license. 

Police say Miller has been charged with criminal homicide. 

Both Popovich and Miller are reportedly being charged as adults and have been arraigned. 

According to court records, they are being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Police have not yet said what the motive for the killings was. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms