New Castle teens charged as adults in double murder case

New Castle police have filed charges against two teenagers in connection with a double homicide this weekend.

According to police, 19-year-old Cameron Martwinski and 19-year-old Justin Luca were shot to death at a home on Franklin Avenue on Sunday.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after hearing gunshots shortly after 10 p.m.

New Castle Police said that they determined Luca and Martwinski were shot with a .380 caliber and a 9mm caliber gun.

Police say the following day officers went to a home on Gretchen Avenue, where they found a .380 and 9mm in the room of 17-year-old Caden Popovich.

According to police, the shell casings at the scene also matched the ammunition found in Popovich's room. Officers say one of the weapons has also been reported stolen to the NCPD.

Officials say a second 17-year-old, Donovan Miller was brought to the police station once his parents learned about the search warrant.

Popovich faces charges of criminal homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, receiving stolen property, and carrying firearms without a license.

Police say Miller has been charged with criminal homicide.

Both Popovich and Miller are reportedly being charged as adults and have been arraigned.

According to court records, they are being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Police have not yet said what the motive for the killings was.