Briarfield Health Care Center hosts job fair

In light of the recent threats in the Austintown school district, officials are hosting a Safety Summit to discuss future ideas with the community.More >>
Briarfield Health Care Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday to hire CNAs, STNAs, LPNs, and RNs.More >>
Modern technology is helping students have multi-cultural conversations from opposite sides of the world.More >>
It is the untold story of the opioid - heroin epidemic. What happens to a child when a parent is addicted?More >>
A YSU professor and novelist was in court today to answer to domestic violence charges. Christopher Barzak was accused of punching his husband twice during an argument in their home last October. Barzak pleaded not guilty to a reduced charge of one count of attempted assault. He agreed to seek counseling. Barzak will be sentenced in May.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
