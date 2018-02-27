Briarfield Health Care Center hosts job fair

Briarfield Health Care Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday to hire CNAs, STNAs, LPNs, and RNs.

The job fair will be at the Hampton Inn on N. Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The company says they are looking to hire certified nursing assistants, state tested nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses.

The LPN positions offer a sign on bonus of $3,000 and the STNA positions offer a $2,000 sign on bonus.

The positions at Briarfield Health Care Center are 12-hour shifts.

The company asks all applicants to bring a resume. CNA applicants must bring certification.

Refreshments will be provided.