Austintown Schools invite families to Safety Summit

In light of the recent threats in the Austintown school district, officials are hosting a Safety Summit to discuss future ideas with the community.

The summit is meant to inform and discuss future safety ideas with families from Austintown schools.

The Safety Summit will be on March 12 in the Fitch High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say Austintown Police will be present to answer questions.

The summit comes after two alleged threats were found at two buildings on Austintown's campus last week. Both buildings were put on a soft lockdown.