Grove City Police looking for suspect who took money boxes from - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grove City Police looking for suspect who took money boxes from business

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

Grove City Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole two money boxes from a business on Erie Street.

Police have reason to believe the burglary occurred sometime from Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

Police say the unknown suspect entered the business and took two money boxes, with an undetermined amount of cash in them.

Grove City Police ask anyone with information to contact the department. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms