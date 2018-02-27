Company in Mahoning County singled out in report from State Auditor

As the primary elections draw closer, Mahoning County Democrats selcted the candidates the will endorse.
As the primary elections draw closer, Mahoning County Democrats selcted the candidates the will endorse.
In the City of Chardon ribbons wrapped around trees are a small sign that the community hasn't lost sight of the tragedy that struck six years ago. "There were a lot of heroes that day," said Coach Frank Hall.More >>
Grove City Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole two money boxes from a business on Erie Street.More >>
Auditor of State's Office released a report on Tuesday detailing costs and dangers of noncompliance in Ohio's Medicaid Program.More >>
The State Auditor released recommendations to Poland schools that could save the district over $1.6 million.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
