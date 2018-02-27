Survivors of Chardon High School shooting offer advice to all concerned parents

In the City of Chardon ribbons wrapped around trees are a small sign that the community hasn't lost sight of the tragedy that struck six years ago.

"There were a lot of heroes that day," said Coach Frank Hall.

And many would say, Coach Hall is one of them. The former Chardon High School coach chased the shooter that killed three students that day out of the building.

Since then Hall has helped start the 'Coach Hall Foundation' which is dedicated to protecting students.

21 News spoke with Hall on how communities, like those in our Valley, can cope with threats and concerns for student safety in the wake of the most recent school tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

"One of the best ways Chardon did, was they decide they weren't going to let evil win, they took their school back, they took their community back," said Coach Hall.

Doug Snyder is Chardon High School's Athletic Director and was also there the day of the shooting. He said for current high school students, who were as young the 3rd grade at the time, the day has become more like a page out of their history book. But, for those teachers and staff members who come to the school each day, it's never far from their minds.

"The fear, as ironic as it sounds, is probably not a bad thing because in our opinion the worst thing the communities can do is take the 'it won't happen here approach," said Snyder.

Snyder encourages communities to embrace the fear by taking with their school leaders, neighbors, and legislatures. As part of the Coach hall Foundation, he hopes to spark change.



It's been six years since a shooting at Chardon High School killed three students and Wednesday marks two weeks since 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Here in the Valley, those weeks have been filled with unrest. School leaders have investigated several school threats and parents have worried about the safety of their children.

