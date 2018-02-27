Mahoning County Democratic Party selects endorsements as primari - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County Democratic Party selects endorsements as primaries draw closer

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

As the primary elections draw closer, Mahoning County Democrats selcted the candidates the will endorse.

Not too long ago, however, endorsements from the party were in jeopardy after the last election, when every endorsed candidate lost. Party chair, Dave Betras, says incumbents came forward saying they wanted endorsements to continue.

"The office holders in a sense are the  people here to elect," explains Betras, "So if they want endorsements, we are going to keep endorsements."

All unopposed candidates were endorsed, including Tim Ryan and Sherrod Brown.

Shawna Roberts received the endorsement for 6th district US Congress, and Eric Ungaro was endorsed for 59th district State Representative.

As for Common Pleas Judge, there was a slight twist- both Dan Dascenzo and Anthony Donofrio were endorsed.

Betras says that they are going to "do a dual endorsement, endorse them both and let the people pick who they want as their next judge, because there is no republican opposition in that race."

With little surprise, local State Senator Joe Schiavoni gained the endorsement  in the governor's race in his hometown. 

Expected gubernatorial front runner, Richard Cordray, presented his view points at the event, as he tried to gain support in the Valley as well.

"We need to have candidates who can win," says Cordray, "I've shown you I can win. You can work with me to win. Betty Sutton and I will take back the state house this year. Think hard about what we need to do now to be ready for November. If we mess around in this primary and put our selves behind the eight-ball, the republicans will carry the state for another decade to come."

Cordray, also warned democrats of the potential divisiveness of one of his opponents, Dennis Kucinich.

"He's too extreme for Ohio," explains Cordray, "He may not say it here, but he's against all oil and gas drilling in the state of Ohio."

The Ohio Primary will be on May 8th, 2018.

