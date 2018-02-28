Austintown cop struck by cruiser recovering at home

An Austintown Police Officer is on paid medical leave after he was struck by a police cruiser from his own department.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video on Friday in front the police station on Ohltown Road.

Detective Sergeant Shawn Hevener was one of several officers rushing to Austintown Intermediate School which was on lockdown because of a possible threat.

Hevener spent a day in the hospital and was released.

The accident was investigated and police say no disciplinary action was taken.