Ohio asks court not to revisit abortion clinic ruling

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.

Justices ruled the department was within its rights when it revoked the license of Capital Care of Toledo. At the time, the clinic didn't have a required patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.

Days after the ruling, the ProMedica hospital system authorized such an agreement. The clinic cited that development in a filing last week seeking reconsideration.

Lawyers for the state said in a motion on Monday that the new agreement doesn't change past noncompliance and the clinic should reapply through the normal process.

An attorney for the clinic, Jennifer Branch, tells The Blade the process is "unfair and not designed to provide better health care to women."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.