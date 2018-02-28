Youngstown Vice officers raid two South Side homes

The Youngstown Vice Unit arrested one man after searching two homes Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

After searching a home on Lois Court, officers say they found a bag of crack cocaine hidden under a chair in the living room.

According to the police report, officers also seized three oxycodone pills, two digital scales, and a 9mm handgun.

Jason Gillespie, 41, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug possession and weapons charges.

The Vice Unit also raided a home on the 400 block of West Warren Avenue.

There, officers say they found two digital scales and two handguns.

Police say 38-year-old Shannon Kelley was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.