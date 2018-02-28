Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s

Posted: Updated:
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. (AP) -

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and it is encouraging couples to bring the weapons to a commitment ceremony Wednesday morning. The AR-15 is the gun used in the Florida high school massacre.

The service is expected to draw hundreds of couples, prompting an elementary school down the street to cancel classes for the day. Students are being bused to other schools in the district.

The church is a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, which often is described as a cult. The Unification Church says it doesn't condone the Pennsylvania event.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms