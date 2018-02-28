Dick's to stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dick's to stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores

NEW YORK (AP) -

Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something."

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick's store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that's in place won't stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

