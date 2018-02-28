Ten suspects arrested in Mahoning County human trafficking inves - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ten suspects arrested in Mahoning County human trafficking investigation

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Keith Cramer (U.L) Dallas Runner (U.R) Terrance Hymes (L.L) James Smith (L.R) Keith Cramer (U.L) Dallas Runner (U.R) Terrance Hymes (L.L) James Smith (L.R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State and local officials have made ten arrests in connection with an investigation into human trafficking in Mahoning County.

Sheriff Jerry Greene disclosed details Wednesday morning into what his office called a “very successful” investigation involving young male and female victims.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office's Crimes Against Children Unit was involved in the investigation.

Those arrested include Keith Cramer, 19, Dallas Runner, 38, James Smith, 51, and Terrance Hymes, 28.

All four men have been booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Under Ohio law, importuning is the solicitation of someone for sex acts.

In many recent human trafficking arrests, authorities have charged suspects with the criminal tool violation for using a cell phone to make arrangements for encounters with their alleged victims.

Smith, Runner, and Hymes are also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Runner also faces a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The Ohio Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Initiative helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.

Cases involve sexual abuse, child pornography, human trafficking, shaken baby/abusive head trauma, and other offenses. 

