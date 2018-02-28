PM Showers, Rain Tomorrow & Snow Friday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Clouds quickly rolled in today with a couple showers possible later today and tonight. Temperatures are very mild near 60 today but colder air will be moving in by the end of the week. Thursday will be a wash-out with rain likely anytime and the transition to snow will happen late Thursday night into Friday. Snow showers may stick around through Midday Friday-and speaking of sticking there may be a couple inches on grassy lawns. 

Temperatures will nosedive Friday and stay chilly Saturday but milder air returns by the weekend with plenty of sunshine! 

