PM Showers, Rain Tomorrow & Snow Friday

Clouds quickly rolled in today with a couple showers possible later today and tonight. Temperatures are very mild near 60 today but colder air will be moving in by the end of the week. Thursday will be a wash-out with rain likely anytime and the transition to snow will happen late Thursday night into Friday. Snow showers may stick around through Midday Friday-and speaking of sticking there may be a couple inches on grassy lawns.

Temperatures will nosedive Friday and stay chilly Saturday but milder air returns by the weekend with plenty of sunshine!