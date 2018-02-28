$125,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Sharon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

$125,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Sharon

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SHARON, Pa. -

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Mercer County according to lottery officials.

The ticket for the Tuesday, February 27, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 08-15-18-24-32, to win $125,000, less withholding.

The Penn Ohio Lottery & Deli, 830 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon which sold the ticket, earns a $500 bonus.

Lottery officials say the winner will be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 19,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

