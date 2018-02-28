OSP: $75,000 of pot found during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is giving the Democratic voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania's congressional map a few days to weigh in on a request that the new districts be put on hold.More >>
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is giving the Democratic voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania's congressional map a few days to weigh in on a request that the new districts be put on hold.More >>
The Mahoning County Grand Jury is expected to hand up ten indictments Thursday against ten men caught in an undercover sting operations targeting adults looking for sex from children.More >>
The Mahoning County Grand Jury is expected to hand up ten indictments Thursday against ten men caught in an undercover sting operations targeting adults looking for sex from children.More >>
The days of having a driver's license made while you wait at the deputy registrar's office are coming to an end in Ohio.More >>
The days of having a driver's license made while you wait at the deputy registrar's office are coming to an end in Ohio.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>
The company that makes Airstream travel trailers plans to expand its factory in Ohio and create 280 new jobs.More >>