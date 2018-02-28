OSP: $75,000 of pot found during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OSP: $75,000 of pot found during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Virginia man is facing charges after being found with approximately $75,000 worth of marijuana. 

According to OSP, troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia registration for a lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. 

Officials say a drug-sniffing K-9 officer signaled that there may be drugs in the car. 

A news release says a search revealed 21 heat-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana weighing 25 pounds in the vehicle's trunk.

Troopers say 28-year-old James Pollard, of Richmond, Virginia has been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Pollard is reportedly being held in the Summit County Jail. 
 

