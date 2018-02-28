Buckeyes' Bates-Diop, Holtmann are AP's Big Ten top honorees

Pizza Hut becomes official sponsor of NFL as Papa John's cuts ties.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Virginia man is facing charges after being found with approximately $75,000 worth of marijuana. According to OSP, troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia registration for a lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. Officials say a drug-sniffing K-9 officer signaled that there may be drugs in the car. A news release says a search revealed 21 heat-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana weighing 25 pounds i...More >>
After two days of trial, a Mahoning County jury has returned a verdict in a brutal beating that left a man hospitalized for a month.More >>
Ohio has launched the second stage of a global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions of the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
A Valley fire department is looking to make community members safer- one household at a time. The Bazetta Fire Department is offering township residents a free smoke alarm and installation.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>
Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance brought by an inmate to an Ohio jail where five officers then fell ill with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hacking into computers and spying on people, including using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers football safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.More >>
