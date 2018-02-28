Bazetta Twp. Fire Department offers free smoke alarms

A Valley fire department is looking to make community members safer- one household at a time.

The Bazetta Fire Department is offering township residents a free smoke alarm and installation.

The fire department says they are convinced that working smoke alarms are the single most important appliance in the home because they have been proven to save lives.

Statistics show that most fire fatalities occur in homes where either no smoke alarms were present or those that were present, did not operate properly.

The department says in a release that smoke alarms may be requested by calling 330-637-4136 option 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The requirements for receiving a smoke alarm are:

You must live in Bazetta Township and show proof of residency

You must be a homeowner, renter, and living in that home (not rental property in another community).

The Department will install Smoke Alarm.

The department says when making the request your name, address, and phone number will be taken and an appointment will be set up for installation of smoke alarms.

If no one answer the phone please leave a name and number on the voicemail and someone will return the phone call.

Bazetta Fire Department says it will make every effort to meet the requested date and time.

The units assigned to install your smoke alarms will call 30 minutes to an hour prior to your requested time to ensure that the resident is home. However, if the unit scheduled to install the alarm receives an emergency call, officials say they must respond to the emergency first.

