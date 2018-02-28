Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's pizza sponsor

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pizza Hut becomes official sponsor of NFL as Papa John's cuts ties.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Virginia man is facing charges after being found with approximately $75,000 worth of marijuana. According to OSP, troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia registration for a lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. Officials say a drug-sniffing K-9 officer signaled that there may be drugs in the car. A news release says a search revealed 21 heat-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana weighing 25 pounds i...More >>
After two days of trial, a Mahoning County jury has returned a verdict in a brutal beating that left a man hospitalized for a month.More >>
Ohio has launched the second stage of a global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions of the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
A Valley fire department is looking to make community members safer- one household at a time. The Bazetta Fire Department is offering township residents a free smoke alarm and installation.More >>
