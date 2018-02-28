Youngstown man found guilty of Home Depot beating

After two days of trial, a Mahoning County jury has returned a verdict in a brutal beating that left a man hospitalized for a month.

57-year-old Brian Murray was found guilty of felonious assault.

Prosecutors claim Bryan Murray viciously attacked and beat Gabriel Matthews after the victim walked into the Boardman store in July of 2016.

Matthews was hospitalized with traumatic injuries for a month.

During the trial, the prosecution called three Home Depot employees to the stand and played surveillance video of the beating.

Murray is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow March 1st.