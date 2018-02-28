21 News helps Valley people find missing money - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

21 News helps Valley people find missing money

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Thousands of people in Ohio may be unaware that they have missing money in the unclaimed fund's division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

21 News recently invited the commerce department to come to the Valley to demonstrate how they assist people in searching for and claiming the missing money.

The commerce department set up its computers at the 21 WFMJ Eastwood Mall Bureau and invited people to do a free search for any unclaimed funds for themselves or a family member.  

The department's deputy superintendent said there are various ways that a person can turn up missing money.

"They may have a bank account or savings account they've forgotten about, an old utility bill, possibly a deposit you had in college for something you rented a long time ago, an overpayment on a bill. You could have had a loved one that had an insurance policy and never told you and you were the beneficiary," said Deputy Superintendent Marlene Chukes. 

It didn't take long to start getting results. Kim York of Warren was glad she stopped by. "Sure enough they found some that I had, it took only a minute," said York.

People were surprised at how far back the records went. One man discovered funds going back 50 years.

"We're getting a lot of positive results right now. I've personally found nine of them so far today, One gentleman actually had 11 accounts," Roger Jones of the unclaimed fund's division said. 

 The search only tells you if the amount is over or under $100, then you file a claim form. "When they actually receive the claim form in the mail it'll have the exact dollar amount on it," Jones explained.

The event at the Eastwood Mall was actually a first time ever for the department of commerce. "This is our first time at a mall and it's been very good," said Jones. 

How good? It just three hours they completed 84 searches and found 31 cases of unclaimed funds.  But there is still a lot more to be claimed.

Chukes said,  "There are $2.6 billion dollars in unclaimed funds for citizens of Ohio."  

To learn how you can search for missing money, visit www.missingmoney.com.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-03-01 06:59:14 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-01 02:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-01 02:38:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms