21 News helps Valley people find missing money

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
NILES, Ohio -

Thousands of people in Ohio may be unaware that they have missing money in the unclaimed fund's division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

21 News recently invited the commerce department to come to the Valley to demonstrate how they assist people in searching for and claiming the missing money.

The commerce department set up its computers at the 21 WFMJ Eastwood Mall Bureau and invited people to do a free search for any unclaimed funds for themselves or a family member.  

The department's deputy superintendent said there are various ways that a person can turn up missing money.

"They may have a bank account or savings account they've forgotten about, an old utility bill, possibly a deposit you had in college for something you rented a long time ago, an overpayment on a bill. You could have had a loved one that had an insurance policy and never told you and you were the beneficiary," said Deputy Superintendent Marlene Chukes. 

It didn't take long to start getting results. Kim York of Warren was glad she stopped by. "Sure enough they found some that I had, it took only a minute," said York.

People were surprised at how far back the records went. One man discovered funds going back 50 years.

"We're getting a lot of positive results right now. I've personally found nine of them so far today, One gentleman actually had 11 accounts," Roger Jones of the unclaimed fund's division said. 

 The search only tells you if the amount is over or under $100, then you file a claim form. "When they actually receive the claim form in the mail it'll have the exact dollar amount on it," Jones explained.

The event at the Eastwood Mall was actually a first time ever for the department of commerce. "This is our first time at a mall and it's been very good," said Jones. 

How good? It just three hours they completed 84 searches and found 31 cases of unclaimed funds.  But there is still a lot more to be claimed.

Chukes said,  "There are $2.6 billion dollars in unclaimed funds for citizens of Ohio."  

To learn how you can search for missing money, visit www.missingmoney.com.

