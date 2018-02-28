21 News helps Valley people find missing money

Police say a man suspected of selling nitrous oxide-filled balloons and other drugs at a Massachusetts concert carried business cards promoting the "North East Nitrous Connection" and offering hotel and house calls...More >>
House Democrats are joining those calling for a speedy resolution to Ohio's impasse over selection of its next speaker.More >>
The gridlocked Ohio House has set a vote Wednesday to pick its new speaker despite deep uncertainty about the outcome.More >>
White House Fruit Farms in Canfield donated money raised at an event last month to local veterans.More >>
One of the largest flea market's in the United States is in Columbiana County and the market is now the focus of a reality show.More >>
Friends of the Mahoning River are hosting the 7th Annual Riverfest on Saturday.More >>
Brookfield residents packed the Town Hall on Friday evening for a meeting about the injection wells going up.More >>
A police chief near Cleveland says a SWAT officer shot during a standoff was hit several times but is expected to be OK.More >>
A woman has shot and killed a pit bull that attacked a teenage girl in Pittsburgh.More >>
A 4-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two of the four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo this week and casually took a stroll on a nearby highway have been found safe, a day after another was found dead on that stretch of road.More >>
A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and later killing a postmaster has been indicted on federal charges carrying the possibility of a death sentence.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say tried to steal a car with a child in the back seat.More >>
Police say a man tried to carjack a vehicle with a blind 10-year-old boy inside, but the child's mother fought him off and the man was later arrested.More >>
A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team and police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was...More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania school bus driver was driving drunk with students aboard.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.More >>
A 102-year-old volunteer at an Ohio children's hospital has no plans of slowing down.More >>
