A Rainy Thursday Then Winter Returns Briefly

The month of March will start on a soggy note Thursday with rain expected throughout the day. Rain totals will average 0.50"-1.00". Temperatures will remain on the mild side for this time of the year.

Colder air is expected to infiltrate the region late Thursday evening and the result will be a changeover to wet snow. The snow should have no trouble sticking to non-paved surfaces and accumulations of up to a couple of inches are possible by Friday morning. Roads (especially treated, major roads) should be largely just wet. Meanwhile, winds will howl. Gusts to 45 mph could occur, especially around midnight.

Friday will be a blustery and cold day. Thankfully, sunnier and more tranquil days are ahead Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks mild and generally sunny.