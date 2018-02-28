Rich Center renovation gets boost from Youngstown Foundation donation

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that closed State Route 11 northbound in Austintown Wednesday night.More >>
Work to replace a bridge on Route 19 in Mercer County is beginning on Monday.More >>
Youngstown's mayor has proposed a budget that eliminates a more than $2-million. The proposal doesn't call for any layoffs.More >>
A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery charges on Wednesday.More >>
Warren police are trying to identify a would-be robber who handed a McDonald's employee a Taco Bell bag and told her to fill it with money.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
