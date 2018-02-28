Rich Center renovation gets boost from Youngstown Foundation don - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rich Center renovation gets boost from Youngstown Foundation donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Rich Center for Autism is looking to expand- in order to fill the demand of families across the Valley. Wednesday, the Center received a donation that will help them in their efforts. 

During an afternoon presentation, the Rich Center for Autism was awarded $500,000 from the Youngstown Foundation's Hine Memorial Fund. 

The Center says the donation is for the Building for Tomorrow 2020 Capital Campaign.

This campaign was launched last fall in hopes of raising six million dollars for the renovation of the center.

The Rich Center is looking to install new flooring, autism-friendly lighting fixers with dimmers, paint, fix the roof and install a new sprinkler system. 

The co-chair of the Center Geri Kosar said, "This is one of our biggest donations."

"The donation comes at a crucial time as the rate of autism impacting children rises at an unprecedented rate," says The Rich Center's executive director, Melanie Carfolo. "We truly appreciate The Youngstown Foundation's support and generosity, and look forward to working together to provide the necessary resources for children with autism."

According to the Rich Center, autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the U.S. with one in every 68 children born today being diagnosed – a 119% increase from 2000.

With higher numbers of diagnosis, the staff at The Rich Center say they have seen enrollment steadily increase since opening its doors in 1995- which is why they're looking to upgrade the school into a state-of-the-art facility 

So far, the campaign has raised $2.75 million so far

The Rich Center is a year-round center for students ranging in age from two and a half to 19-years-old.

Donations can also be made through the Rich Center's website, richcenter.org.

