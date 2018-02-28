State lawmaker accused of assaults, including forced sex

By MARK SCOLFORO

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.

The lawyer for the two women Wednesday confirmed details about the joint complaint against Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli, which were first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Caucus newspaper.

The newspapers say the women are a state official and a political consultant who both dated Miccarelli a few years ago.

The 35-year-old Miccarelli said in a Facebook post he denies the allegations.

The state official says Miccarelli brandished a gun and threatened to kill her while driving over 100 mph and was also physically abusive. The consultant alleges Miccarelli forced her to have sex after their relationship ended.

The women did not file complaints with police. But House GOP leaders say law enforcement is now involved.

