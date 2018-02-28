Pitt suspends sorority while police probe hazing allegations

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said Wednesday the mother of an Alpha Kappa Alpha pledge noticed bruising on her daughter and contacted police.

Burton says investigators spoke with 12 pledges on Monday, but he hasn't determined if a crime occurred.

He says there are claims the girls were taken to the basement of a private home in Penn Hills, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from campus, and that they may have been paddled.

A university spokesman says hazing and intimidation are contrary to the school's core values.

The university says it's placed the sorority on an interim suspension.

