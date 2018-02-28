State disputes claim 100K noncitizens registered to vote - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State disputes claim 100K noncitizens registered to vote

Posted: Updated:

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.

Election officials were responding Wednesday to a conservative group's lawsuit seeking access to records of Pennsylvania's efforts to remove noncitizen immigrants from voter registration lists.

The state acknowledged in 2016 that a glitch in Pennsylvania's electronic driver's licensing system mistakenly let noncitizen immigrants register to vote.

The lawsuit was filed Monday. It cites the December testimony of a Republican election official from Philadelphia, who said the state had initially found more than 100,000 matches of voter records with driver license numbers that had a noncitizen designation.

But the official also testified that the actual number could only be thousands or tens of thousands.

The state says it's fixed the registration problem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:53 PM EST2018-03-01 02:53:35 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-01 02:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-01 02:38:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms