Gas station shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
Work to replace a bridge on Route 19 in Mercer County is beginning on Monday.More >>
Youngstown's mayor has proposed a budget that eliminates a more than 2-million dollar deficit. The proposal doesn't call for any layoffs.More >>
Police are investigating a dead body found on Boardman Street in Youngstown.Authorities say calls came in around 7 p.m.Wednesday evening.More >>
A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery charges on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>
