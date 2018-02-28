Gas station shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.

Police said officers were called to the 24-hour station on Airport Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, where one man was found dead and another man died after being rushed to a hospital.

The Lehigh county coroner's office identified them as 28-year-old Cassieam Hicks and 36-year-old Danny Daniels Cancel of Bethlehem. Both died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

A 24-year-old gunshot victim later taken to a hospital in a private vehicle was listed in critical condition.

A clerk said police were able to obtain surveillance video. The gas station is part of a shopping center that also includes a grocery store and a nightclub.

