Nurse tried to save life of Boardman teen who jumped from EGCC

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner and Youngstown Police Crime Lab are investigating what appears to be the suicide of a 19-year-old Boardman man who they believe jumped from the roof of the Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown late Wednesday.

The coroner's office says it is investigating the death as a likely suicide.

When police arrived just after 7 pm they found the man lying face down on the sidewalk.

An officer turned the victim over onto his back and a woman who said she was a nurse began administering CPR, according to the police report.

The man did not survive.

Police found the man's jacket and book bag on the top level of the parking deck above the Eastern Gateway classrooms.

21 News is not releasing the name of the victim.

